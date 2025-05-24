St. Charles awarded for excellent financial reporting for 39th year in a row

St. Charles’ financial reporting practices have once again earned recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The city’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, for the fiscal year that ended in April 2024, was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by GFOA.

This was the city’s 39th consecutive year receiving the award, which is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting. The award recognized the city’s spirit of full disclosure in communicating the city’s financial position.

North Aurora finance director Bill Hannah will become the new finance director for St. Charles at the end of the month. (Photo provided)

GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement program encourages local governments to prepare financial reports of the highest quality for the benefit of their citizens.

“The City of St. Charles continues its tradition of following the highest standards when it comes to disclosure in government accounting and financial reporting, adhering to fiscally prudent policies, and maintaining financial transparency and accountability,” finance director Bill Hannah said in a news release. “The City’s financial documents are always available online for anyone to access.”