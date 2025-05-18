Batavia police to step up Memorial Day impaired driving enforcement

Batavia police officers are investigating a possible incident in which an unknown man may have attempted to lure a Rotolo Middle School student into a car.

Batavia police are joining forces with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation to launch a high-visibility traffic safety campaign for Memorial Day, May 26, officials announced in a news release.

The effort aims to remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and help keep roads safe during the holiday weekend, according to the release.

“As with any long holiday weekend, we expect increased celebrations throughout the weekend leading up to Memorial Day,” Police Chief Eric Blowers said in the release. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Please plan for a sober ride home before you leave the house – your safety and the safety of others depends on it.”

In addition to targeting alcohol- and cannabis-impaired driving, Batavia police will increase enforcement of seat belt use, speeding, and distracted driving violations.

Whether attending a party, hosting friends, or visiting a local establishment, make safety your top priority day and night, according to the release. If a person plans to drink, a sober driver should be designated in advance.

Walking while impaired can also be dangerous, so those not driving should arrange for a sober companion for accompaniment, according to the release.

Designated drivers should be alert for pedestrians who may be impaired and not obeying traffic signals.

Safety isn’t about luck – it’s about making smart, responsible choices, according to the release.

Batavia police also offer other safety guidelines:

Driving under the influence – whether of alcohol or drugs – is never safe or acceptable. Always designate a sober driver, use public transportation or a ride-share service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

If you see a friend about to drive while impaired, take the keys away and help arrange a safe way for them to get home.

Always wear seatbelts.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides federal funding for the Memorial Day enforcement.