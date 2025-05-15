Spend summer outside with St. Charles Park District nature camps

Summer is almost here and so is a full roster of nature camps from the St. Charles Park District. Camps explore fun and educational themes, from the fascinating world of plants to outdoor survival skills.

Most camps organize participants into three age groups. Pathfinders are those entering first and second grades and Trailblazers are those entering third and fourth grades. Kids going into fifth and sixth grades are part of the Earthkeepers group.

“Our nature camp leads have or are obtaining biology-related degrees and all staff have experience working with kids,” said Morgan Brown, school and camps supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “We have a great partnership with Fox Valley Special Recreation Association that allows us to support kids with a variety of physical or mental disabilities who might not otherwise be able to attend camp.”

Weeklong camps take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with campers primarily meeting at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center for drop-off and pickup.

The week of June 2-6 will focus on the topic of Over and Under as campers discover ecosystems that exist above and below the Earth’s surface. From June 9-13, campers take part in Be an ‘Ologist, which will have them learning more about fields of study that end in “ology.” From June 16-20, kids will take time to journal about nature and dissect flowers as they become Enchanted by Plants.

From June 23-27, artistic skills will be on full display as campers create pieces in the nearby prairie, wetland and under the trees that populate Hickory Knolls as part of the Creating with Nature camp.

“Our Creating with Nature theme is very popular with all age groups,” Brown said. “Campers get to make lots of art projects, and at the end of the week, campers get to share their art with parents and friends at the annual Hickory Knolls Summer Art Show.”

Stealth & Survival is the name of the game the week of July 7-11. Hands-on activities will hone survival skills such as animal tracking and plant and animal identification. Let’s Wing It takes place July 14-18 and will have campers scanning the skies to learn more about the winged creatures that call this area home.

From July 21-25, participants will travel back in time for Dinosaur Rock with activities that focus on artifacts such as rocks and fossils and a chance to meet some modern-day relatives of those prehistoric creatures. A Nature Carnival comes to town from July 28 through August 1, with kids learning about the natural world through lively games and creative play.

“Campers will learn about topics like animal acrobatics, the magic of metamorphosis and the wonders of the meadows,” Brown said of the new Nature Carnival offering.

The park district also offers camps for young children. Wee Wonders Camp for those ages 2 to 4 and a parent or caregiver is the perfect introduction to nature as participants explore the woods and prairie together. Amazing Animals takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 10 and June 12 and Hopping through Habitats is set for July 22 and July 24.

Nature Discoverers Camp for those ages 3 to 5 incorporates simple crafts and games and is designed for children who have attended preschool. Weeklong camps take place from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning June 2, with the last camp week taking place July 28 through August 1.

Older kids also can take part in the fun with Teen Explorers programs.

Nature Teen Camp combines classic camp activities with science experiments, trips to the pool and more. It is geared toward those ages 11 to 14 and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14-18.

Outdoor Leadership Experience invites teens to enhance their communication and collaboration skills and have fun exploring while also enjoying the opportunity to lead younger nature campers. This program is for those ages 15 to 17 and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16-20.

“Both are a great option for teenagers who love nature and being outside,” Brown said. “Outdoor Leadership Experience is a chance to participate in many of the same activities as the younger age groups while also developing leadership skills though team-building activities, helping with animal care tasks and leading a game or craft for the younger campers.”

Those interested can learn more at an All Camps Open House taking place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28.

More information is available at stcparks.org.