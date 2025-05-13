Paige Murray, St. Charles North wins pitching duel: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 2, Wheaton-Warrenville South 0

Paige Murray hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and also finished with 11 strikeouts in a four-hit shutout to help the North Stars (18-5, 8-2 DuKane) keep a one-game lead in the conference standings.

Kaneland 9, Morris 6

Brynn Woods had two hits, including a solo home run, and added 13 strikeouts in the circle to help the Knights (19-11, 3-5 Interstate 8) avenge a loss to Morris earlier in the season.

Maggie Anderson also finished with two hits. Angelina Campise and Gianna Cellini each added two RBIs in the contest.

Lake Park 5, St. Charles East 0

Addison Wolf had two hits to lead the Saints (16-13, 5-5 DuKane) in the shutout loss.

Wheaton North 4, Batavia 1

Amira Mendoza had three hits and Leah Paganelis drove in the only run in the loss for the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-9 DuKane).

Glenbard North 15, Geneva 5 (5 innings)

Clara Lyons (three RBIs) and Megan O’Connor (two RBIs) each had home runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (7-17, 0-10 DuKane).

Prairie Ridge 1, Burlington Central 0

Izzy Reed allowed just three hits and one run, but the Rockets (13-17, 9-7 Fox Valley Conference) couldn’t scratch a run across in the loss.

Baseball

Marmion 4, Aurora Central Catholic 3

The Cadets (17-11-1, 9-3 CCL) scored three runs in the seventh inning to come from behind and take down the Chargers (14-12, 5-6).

Charlie Schweiner had two hits and drove in three runs in the contest to lead the Cadets. Raul Gomez and Leo Corral each had RBIs to lead the Chargers.

Kaneland 6, La-Salle Peru 5 (8 innings)

Preston Popovich had the game-winning RBI single to help the Knights (17-9, 7-5 Interstate) get the walk-off victory to start the three-game series.

Kanon Baxley and Antonio Villanueva each had two hits in the game. Baxley also got the win on the mound, pitching a scoreless 1⅔ in relief.

St. Francis 14, Fenwick 4

Five players recorded multiple RBIs as the Spartans (22-3, 11-0 CCL) won their 18th straight game.

James McGrath (3 for 3, two RBIs) paced the offense with a double and a home run. Colt Armbrust and Joey Gainer each had two hits and three RBIs while Nolan Galla and Ian Bagaconza each drove in two runs off a pair of hits.

Hampshire 6, Burlington Central 2

Jake Johnson and Connor Finn each had two hits, including a double in the loss for the Rockets (14-13, 6-10 Fox Valley).

Girls soccer

Batavia 1, St. Charles East 0

The Bulldogs (8-7-3, 4-2 DuKane) used a second-half goal to hand the Saints (16-5-2, 3-1-1) their first conference loss of the season.

St. Charles North 7, Glenbard North 0

The North Stars (7-5-3, 3-1-2 DuKane) record their most goals in a game so far this season to take down the Panthers on the road.