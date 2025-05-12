St. Charles library to host discussion on world affairs Thursday

The St. Charles Public Library will host a discussion on “India: Between China, the West, and the Global South,” on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library will host a discussion on “India: Between China, the West, and the Global South,” on Thursday, May 15.

The discussion is the latest installment of the national “Great Decisions” program on world affairs, administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association.

The program will be held in the Bisbee Conference Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The Great Decisions series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants. Attendees should review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book prior to attending.

Thousands or people participate in Great Decisions each year to increase awareness and understanding of U.S. foreign policy concerns.

Registration is not required. For more information call 630-584-0076.