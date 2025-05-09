Still blooming after 4 decades: Batavia Lions Club hosts 43rd Annual Plant Sale

Batavia Lions Club member Lori Wilson prepares for the annual plant sale fundraiser for the nonprofit community service organization. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

To ensure everything keeps turning up roses, the Batavia Lions Club is hosting its 43rd Annual Plant Sale fundraiser for the community service organization on May 9 and 10.

Designed to be used as a Mother’s Day gift, locally grown hanging baskets are available for $30.

The baskets will be on sale on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Wilson and Water streets in Batavia, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, baskets are available at four separate locations beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies run out. The locations are the corner of Wilson and Water streets, the corner of Wilson and Prairie streets, 750 Main Street and the Roaming Wagon in 14th Colony and Cherry Park.

The Batavia Lions Club partners with several local agencies through its civic outreach programs. They promote several events such as playground accessibility and assistance for those with hearing or visual impairments.

For more information, visit batavialionsclub.org or visit their Facebook page.