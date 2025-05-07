Picture this: Studio on the Fox photography space opens in Batavia

Studio on the Fox, featuring Katie O’Brien Photography and Olena Swoboda Photography, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Batavia. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Studio on the Fox celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Batavia with an event that was picture perfect.

The studio serves as the backdrop for the portrait photography of Katie O’Brien Photography and Olena Swoboda Photography. Located in downtown Batavia at 10 E. Wilson Street, the studio is tailor made for capturing family moments and professional portraits.

O’Brien and Swoboda were joined by community members wishing them well, including Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, and Batavia MainStreet. Several fellow business owners and photographers, family members and friends also joined the festivities, according to a release by the chamber.

Stepping inside the studio, a 14-foot ceiling, and expansive windows let natural light stream onto the colorful backdrops designed for portraits. Decorated and filled with props, the spaces are available for rental, photoshoots, events, and creative collaborations. The rental studio even features strobe lights for enhanced creative photoshoots.

You can book your rental at peerspace.com or by visiting their facebook page. You can also visit instagram.com/studioonthefox.

You can contact Katie O’Brien at (331) 248-3438. You can reach Olena Swoboda at (630) 805-0444.