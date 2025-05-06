New Kane group forms: Conservative Women Care

Conservative Women Care is hosting a kick-off event at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at Tequila Val’s, 309 Meier St., East Dundee, according to a news release.

This event marks the start of a volunteer-driven movement led by conservative women who are ready to make an impact – without bureaucracy or fluff, said co-founder Pamela Carr.

The release states the “focus will be for hands-on charity and support for local candidates who share traditional values.”

Will the group be a political action committee or a charity?

“We have not even met yet,” Carr said. “We just know that in the community, there is a need for volunteers and we wanted to do that and we have to figure it out. We are...trying to make it simple and we are trying to be just helping people in the community and we like to have fundraisers for local candidates.”

A 501(c)(3) charity cannot be involved in political campaigns, according to IRS rules.

Another co-founder is a lawyer and will help them decide what they can and can’t do, Carr said.

“The charity part we really want to do,” Carr said.

Carr said they could partner with local charities, reach out and see what they need.

“The goal in the first meeting is to get into agreement in what direction we are going and come up with the first charity event and however it evolves,” Carr said.

Regarding the group’s motto, “No red tape. No fluff. Just action,” Carr said they’re looking to be able to help people without a lot of restrictions.

“We don’t necessarily want a structure, a chairperson and bylaws...and egos,” Carr said. “I am vice chair for the Kane GOP, but there’s so much structure and things that doesn’t allow you to just pure helping. We don’t want to have a lot of bylaws...but we might get someone to be treasurer.”

So far, 30 women have indicated they are coming to the first meeting, she said.

Even though she is vice chair for the Kane GOP, Carr said not all members of their new group will be Republicans.