Kane Specialty Courts dinner fundraiser set for May 15

(File photo) Former Kane County Jail detainee Porfirio Roman-Ramirez shows detainee Dennis M. Woods the finished product, roasted vegetables, during a cooking class at the jail during COVID-19. Roman-Ramirez will prepare dinner for the May 15 Specialty Courts Foundation fundraiser, with student chefs assisting. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Kane County Specialty Courts Foundation’s annual spring fundraising dinner will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles, according to a news release.

Chef Porfirio Roman-Ramirez and the Inn Recovery student chefs will prepare the appetizers, dinner and dessert. Inn Recovery is a culinary training program detainees in the jail for non-violent drug or alcohol offenses.

Speakers include Sheriff Ron Hain, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and a graduate of these courts.

The evening also includes silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and live music.

Hain and Undersheriff Amy Johnson are co-hosting the event this year, according to the release.

The Kane County Specialty Courts Foundation provides incentives and support for participants in four Specialty Courts, Treatment Alternative, Drug, Veteran’s and DUI.

“The work they do is essential in transforming the lives of people who come through our court system and strive to take the steps to find a better path,” Hain said in the release.

All proceeds from ticket sales and silent auctions will go to the Foundation.

“The funds raised at the previous events are a significant resource for our work that has enabled us to do more for the specialty court participants,” Foundation Chairman Dennis Carr said in the release.

Tickets are $75 per person or two tickets at a discount for $52.50 apiece. Tickets are available online www.eventbrite.com.