Joey Arend spectacular for St. Charles East as it edges St. Charles North

ST. CHARLES – Looking to put the memories of its disappointing extra-inning loss to Lake Park earlier this week in the rearview mirror, St. Charles East’s baseball team went back to work Friday night against crosstown rival St. Charles North.

Senior left-hander Joey Arend pitched 5 2/3 innings of 1-run ball before sophomore Andrew Evans came on to close the door, recording the game-ending strikeout with the tying run on second base during the Saints’ 3-2 DuKane Conference victory at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.

The Saints (11-9, 7-3) came into the game reeling after watching an 8-2 lead disappear in the seventh inning against Lake Park but regrouped at a most opportune time Friday night.

“It was a big part of our practice this week,” said Arend, who allowed a pair of hits while walking 3 and striking out 8 during an impressive 100-pitch effort. “After the loss to Lake Park, we went to practice with the mentality that we were going to come out here and get a win.

“That mentality put us in a good spot to get a win tonight.”

Arend and North Stars junior right-hander Keaton Reinke (5 1/3IP, 6 Ks) were locked in a pitchers’ duel throughout, as the game remained scoreless through 5 innings.

That changed in the sixth when the Saints finally broke through with a 3-spot.

After a 1-out single by Andrew Zolna (3 for 4), Evans reached on a bunt single before junior James Feigleson lined an RBI single to center — and the Saints added another run on the play following a throw to second base.

“I think I was ahead in the count, and I was expecting fastball,” said Feigleson.

Sophomore Kyle LaRose drove in the third run of the inning on a fielder’s choice grounder.

The North Stars (9-12, 4-6) chased Arend in the sixth when Ty Heimbuch reached on a 2-out walk, took second on a wild pitch, and scored when Mason Netcel’s fly ball to left field was lost in the lights for an RBI double.

In the seventh, the North Stars kept battling, as Reinke reached on an infield single, stole second, and scored when Ben Auer reached on an infield error.

“I’m proud of the fight,” said North Stars coach Todd Genke, whose team lost its fourth straight game. “We’re a little snakebit right now. We had multiple chances to score runs there.”

The North Stars wasted a golden opportunity in the fourth when a misplayed ball in left turned into a leadoff double — but wound up as an out at third following Feigelson’s relay throw to third baseman Evans.

“We got thrown out at third — that was a big play,” said Genke. “When the ball gets to the fence in this place, you have to get to third base on that.”

“That was a huge first out,” said Feigleson. “It changed the whole momentum of the game.”

The win snapped East’s 3-gane losing streak against the North Stars.

“That was fun,” said Saints coach Derek Sutor. “Going up against Keaton (Reinke), we understood that it was going to be battle — their stud against ours.

“Joey (Arend) has been coming around for us — pitching how he can. Any time he’s on, he’s hard to beat.”

The two teams will be back at it Saturday morning at St. Charles North.