Batavia VFW hosting a veterans benefits fair on May 2

The Batavia VFS Post 1197 is hosting a veterans benefits fair. Pictured, post member and Air Force veteran Cliff Bartelt's designated cap. Bartelt is active in the Batavia VFW Post 1197 and served in the Vietnam War. (Sandy Bressner)

A veterans benefits fair is being hosted by the Batavia VFW Post 1197 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 2 at the VFW Post, 645 S. River Street, Batavia.

The event is designed to provide veterans and families the vital information and resources they require.

“The fair is a one-stop-shop for all veterans benefits,” Steve Hunter, post commander, said in a release. “Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with experts, gather information and ask questions about various programs and services available.”

The free event features more than 50 vendors, including representatives from the Veterans Administration, Veterans Assistance Commission, Social Security Administration, VA home loans, and Nicor and various veteran non-profit organizations.

The event will also feature several veteran-owned businesses.

For more information, you can call (630) 640-6014 or email submariner609@yahoo.com.