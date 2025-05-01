Hayden Sujack’s multi-home run game paces St. Charles East over Geneva: Wednesday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 10, Geneva 0 (5 innings)

Hayden Sujack had her second multi-home run game of the week and drove in three runs to help the Saints (11-10, 2-3 DuKane) to a big win over the Vikings (6-12, 0-5).

Caleigh Higgins also went yard in the contest and drove in two runs, while Addison Wolf added three hits in the contest. Saints pitcher Kyli Dunn allowed just one hit over five innings, which came from the Vikings’ Caroline Winsininski.

Burlington Central 5, Dundee-Crown 1

Isabelle Reed allowed just one run and one hit while striking out six over 6⅓ innings to help the Rockets (10-9, 8-3 Fox Valley) take down the Chargers while surpassing their conference win total from last season.

Antonina Garcia led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Mia Lindquist had three hits in the contest, while Mei Shirokawa recorded two hits, including a double.

Kaneland 4, Ottawa 3

Ellie Peck had a two-run home run in the first inning and also had eight strikeouts in the circle to help the Knights (14-8, 1-4 Interstate 8) snap their three-game losing streak. Angelina Campise had the team’s only other RBI in the contest.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 10, Batavia 6

Amira Mendoza had a three-run home run, while Grace Sartain recorded three hits that tied the game at 6-6, but the Tigers put up four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs (4-12, 0-4 DuKane).

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Jacobs 2

Will Viebrock and Zane Pollack each had three hits and drove in two runs, while Bennek Braden finished with three RBIs to help the Rockets (11-9, 4-6 Fox Valley) to the conference victory.

Chase Powrozek got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and two runs (zero earned) and striking out seven over six innings.

Sycamore 2, Kaneland 1

Evan Ross allowed just two hits and two runs (zero earned) while striking out eight as the Knights (14-5, 5-2 Interstate 8) fell to the Spartans.

Brady Alstott, Antonio Villanueva and Carter Grabowski each had two hits to lead the offense.