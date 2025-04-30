Kane Clerk Cunningham thanks all for election day support

Kane County Clerk John Cunningham thanked everyone who participated in the April 1 consolidated election, including election judges, staff, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and Kane County voters, according to a news release.

“We set a record for voter turnout in a consolidated election thanks to all of the voters who cast a ballot through early voting, voting by mail, or on election day,” Cunningham said in the release. “The consolidated election plays a big role in electing officials who set policy and budgets for local governments, and I appreciate the voters who did their civic duty by participating in this election.”

Cunningham praised election judges and staff.

“I am grateful to our election judges and Elections staff whose skill and experience are critically important to helping the Clerk’s Office run successful, accessible and transparent elections in Kane County,” Cunningham said in the release.

More than a decade ago, Cunningham worked with then State’s Attorney – now Judge John Barsanti – to develop an election hotline in his office to handle election issues and complaints from the public, according to the release.

“I appreciate that State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser has continued to run this hotline to assist in investigating and resolving election issues,” Cunningham said in the release.

Cunningham also thanked Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain for their partnership in the election day security program.

Attorneys and deputies visited all Kane County voting locations to check in with election judges, resolve any possible legal or public safety issues and provided an extra sense of security for election judges and voters, according to the release.

Election results will not be official until after the final canvass is completed by April 22, according to state statute.

Election results and archives results from prior elections can be found online at clerk.kanecountyil.