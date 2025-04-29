New crosswalk, bike lanes in store for Illinois Avenue in St. Charles this summer

Artists renderings of the intersection of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Avenue, just west of the Fox River, from the 2023 St. Charles Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, which identified the crossing as a high-priority location for improvement. (Photo provided by the city of St. Charles)

Illinois Avenue in downtown St. Charles could be easier to cross later this year, as the city gets ready to approve construction contracts for a new crosswalk near the river.

The 2023 St. Charles Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan identified the intersection of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Avenue, just west of the Fox River, as a high-priority location for improvement because it is in a key location for access between the riverwalk and downtown businesses.

In March, the City completed designs and issued request for proposal for the crosswalk and a road diet on Illinois Avenue that includes a pedestrian refuge island and new dedicated bike lanes.

On Monday, St. Charles Business Services Committee members reviewed a contract with Elgin-based contractor Martam Construction Inc. to construct the crosswalk for $238,438.

Public Works Manager Chris Gottlieb said while the bid from Martam Construction exceeds the $165,000 budget for the project, additional costs will be covered using surplus funds from the Prairie Street resurfacing project, which came in under budget.

Martam Construction also built the recently completed First Street Plaza.

Committee members recommended approval of the contract in a unanimous vote at their April 28 meeting.

According to the RFP, improvements also include the installation of new curb extensions and pavement markings at the north and south sides of Illinois Avenue between First Street and Riverside Avenue.

The contract is expected to go before City Council for possible final approval at their May 8 meeting.