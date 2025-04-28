Geneva to host info meeting on 2025 street improvement program

Geneva will host an informational meeting on its 2025 street improvement program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 at the Public Works Department, 1800 South St. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The city of Geneva is hosting an informational meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Public Works Department, 1800 South St., regarding the 2025 street improvement program, officials announced in a news release.

Seventeen street improvements, resurfacing and Americans with Disabilities Act projects are scheduled to begin in May and be completed in mid-August, weather permitting.

In addition to the resurfacing/ADA work, other projects include the Hamilton Street parking lot reconstruction, Third Street pavement patching and James Street parking reconfiguration, according to the release.

Staff will provide an overview of the construction activity and will be available to answer questions. The public can enter the building through the east side door.

All project locations and a map are available on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.

Residents living on impacted roads or the nearest cross streets will receive a letter from the city inviting them to the meeting.

People can subscribe to receive road work updates via Notify Me on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.

More information is available by contacting the city’s civil engineer Elton Orozco at 630-232-1279 or corozco@geneva.il.us