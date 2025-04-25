Newly elected St. Charles officials to be sworn in on May 5

The current St. Charles City Council will hold its final meeting at 7 p.m. on May 5 in City Hall, followed by the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials at 7:15 p.m. in Fire Station No. 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave. (Photo provided by Alex Claney)

Newly elected St. Charles officials will be sworn in and hold their first City Council meeting on May 5.

The city’s new mayor, clerk and one new City Council member will be sworn in alongside the incumbent treasurer and four council members Monday evening.

The current City Council will hold its final meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall, followed by the swearing-in ceremony at 7:15 in Fire Station No. 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave.

Immediately after the ceremony, the new council will hold its first meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 2 E. Main St.

Clint Hull will be sworn in as mayor, after defeating Lora Vitek.

Vicky Spellman will be the only new face joining the City Council, after defeating incumbent Ward 3 Alderperson Paul Lencioni.

All other incumbent aldermanic candidates were reelected.

Council members Ron Silkaitis in Ward 1, Ryan Bongard in Ward 2, Bob Gehm in Ward 3, Bryan Wirball in Ward 4 and Steve Webber in Ward 5 will all be sworn in at the ceremony. Wirball and Gehm ran unopposed.

Susan Hanson will be sworn in as the new city clerk, after running unopposed. City Clerk Nancy Garrison did not run for reelection.

Teasurer John Harrill will be sworn in again after running unopposed.