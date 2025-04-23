Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners offers $2K scholarship

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners established a $2,000 tuition scholarship for a graduating high school senior who plans to pursue a career requiring an associate or bachelor’s degree in a horticultural science field. (Provided by the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners)

These include agriculture, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental science, forestry and land management, according to a news release.

Applicants must currently reside within the boundaries of Batavia School District 101.

The deadline to apply is May 30. Applicants will be notified by email June 30, the release stated.

The scholarship will be paid directly to the institution the recipient will be attending.

Applications can be obtained by visiting bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org or via email at bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com.

“Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners are honored to be able to help further the education of a Batavia student,” club president Doris Trout said. “The organization promotes a love of sustainable gardening and the natural world through education and volunteerism. This new scholarship helps fulfill that mission.”

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which supports and conducts educational and informational activities to promote gardening.

The club also supports the Batavia Wildflower Sanctuary and other community projects related to gardening and native plant preservation, the release stated.

Membership in the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is open to everyone interested in gardening.