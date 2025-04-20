Fire Saturday night in St. Charles leaves single-family house uninhabitable

No one was injured in a fire at a single-family house in St. Charles Saturday evening.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 to the house and left it uninhabitable, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 6:54 p.m. Saturday, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at a house in the 500 block of South 16th Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes after being dispatched, according to the release. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, had been alerted of the fire by a passerby who called 911.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving on the scene, the release said. Firefighters then checked for any fire extension and performed salvage and overhaul operations.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles Emergency Management Agency and the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, North Aurora and South Elgin Fire Departments.