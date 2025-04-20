Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners host annual plant sale

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners' annual plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10 in the gymnasium at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia. (Provided by Penny McDowell)

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10, in the gymnasium at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia, the group announced in a news release.

Most plants are sourced from members’ gardens and include native species, perennials, shrubs and trees.

Master Gardeners will also be available to offer tips on selecting and growing the plants.

This annual sale raises funds for the club’s activities, including college scholarships, maintaining the Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk, the Kaleidoscope planter and Peace Bridge planters near City Hall and the Alphabet Garden at the Batavia Public Library, according to the release.

The club is open to anyuone interested in gardening. More information is available online at bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org, or via email bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com.