St. Charles orchestra teacher receives 2025 Teacher of the Year Award

St. Charles elementary school orchestra teacher Christopher Pettit was awarded the 2025 Bob Haisman Early Career Teacher of the Year Award by the Illinois Education Association in March.

Pettit teaches orchestra at Bell Graham and Wasco Elementary Schools in St. Charles School District 303, and was one of seven educators in Illinois recognized during the IEA Representative Assembly for their outstanding commitment to their schools, students, communities and public education.

The Bob Haisman Award honors early career teachers within their first 10 years who demonstrate exceptional dedication.

Wredling Elementary School science teacher Rebecca Olson nominated Pettit for the award. Pettit expressed deep gratitude for his colleagues and the supportive teams he works with daily in a news release from District 303.

“My colleagues are the best...including the orchestra team, the instrumental team, and the more expansive music and arts team,” Pettit said in the release. “We have such supportive, talented, and hard-working people serving our community.”

Pettit has been instrumental in shaping the District 303 elementary orchestra curriculum and has cultivated an inclusive orchestra program where all students, regardless of socioeconomic background, feel valued, capable, and motivated to excel, according to the release.

“We are very proud of [Pettit] for his hard work and dedication to our students and the profession,” Fellow D303 orchestra teacher Rachel Saldaña said in the release.

