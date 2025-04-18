No injuries in St. Charles kitchen fire Wednesday

The St. Charles Fire Department quickly extinguished a kitchen fire at 975 N. 5th Ave. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo provided by the city of St. Charles)

The St. Charles Fire Department responded to a building fire at the River Glen senior living community at about 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 975 N. 5th Ave. within four minutes and found an active fire on a cooktop in the main kitchen.

Staff reported the fire but did not activate the kitchen suppression system. Firefighters were able to control the fire by activating the suppression system.

The fire was under control by 3:47 p.m. and never extended beyond the cooktop.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted at this incident by St. Charles Police and fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, West Chicago, and North Aurora.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.