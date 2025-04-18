Batavia man charged with felony gunrunning

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives picked up a Batavia man Tuesday on felony weapons charges, the result of an ongoing investigation, according to court records and the ATF.

Troy D. Mullins, 58, of the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, Batavia, was picked up on two counts of gunrunning and six counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.

Illinois law defines gunrunning is the illegal transfer of three or more guns.

Mullins is alleged to have made these gun sales between Aug. 7 and Oct. 29, 2024, according to the charging documents.

During that time, Mullins is alleged to have sold a IWI Desert Eagle, .44 caliber pistol; a Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider, .22 caliber; and a Smith & Wesson, .40 caliber pistol to buyers who did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a valid concealed carry license, documents show, and before withholding the sale for 72 hours, according to the charging documents.

The most serious charge Mullins faces are the two gunrunning charges, Class 1 felonies punishable by four to 15 years in prison, fines up to $25,000, or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

The other six charges are Class 4 felonies, punishable by one to three years in prison, fines up to $25,000, or up to 18 months of probation.

Mullins is currently being held in the Kane County jail.

Mullins’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.

His next court date is April 23.