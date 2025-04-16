Final tallies show early leaders hold fast in St. Charles City Council election

Vicki Spellman, a candidate for St. Charles City Council Ward 3, answers a question during a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at the St. Charles Public Library. As of April 15, 2025, final tallies show Spellman is the only aldermanic candidate in St. Charles winning in the consolidated election. (Sandy Bressner)

Though St. Charles voters were apparently looking for a change in the mayor’s seat, the majority of incumbent City Council candidates will keep their seats.

With all ballots counted as of April 15, results show only one newcomer will join the St. Charles City Council this year.

Results will be official on April 22 once final canvassing is completed.

In Ward 1, incumbent Ron Silkaitis is leading with 665 votes to Robert Kasper’s 550.

In Ward 2, incumbent Ryan Bongard is leading with 1,307 votes over Angela Churchill with 697 votes.

In Ward 3, newcomer Vicki Spellman garnered 539 votes, and leads incumbent Paul Lencioni by 56 votes. Carolyn Waibel is trailing with 383 votes.

In Ward 5, incumbent Steve Weber is leading with 737 votes to Lauren Duddles’ 685.

In Wards 3 and 4, incumbents Bob Gehm and Bryan Wirball, respectively, ran unopposed.