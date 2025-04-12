Geneva museum for 1893 Viking ship doesn’t mean demolition for 1831 house

Naperville resident Dave Nordin leads a tour of the 1893 replica Viking longship on display at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive in Geneva. (Photo provided by the Friends of the Viking Ship)

News that Friends of the Viking Ship bought property in downtown Geneva – and that the plan would include razing the existing 1831 house there – caused some consternation among preservationists.

Social media posts and calls to Geneva City Hall questioned comments by Michael Olesen, a director for the nonprofit, about the house.

Olesen announced news of the purchase at the April 7 City Council meeting that the Friends bought the northwest corner lot at Hamilton and First streets April 1 to provide a permanent home for the 1893 replica of a Viking longship known as the Gokstad.

“They’re taking it to mean a done deal – no,” Olesen said. “We are very aware of the process we need to abide by and we will abide by that process. We are aware of the correct procedure.”

Some on social media suggested that the house could be repurposed as a gift shop for the Viking Ship museum planned there.

“The building itself is in bad shape. But is it salvageable?” Olesen said.

“Repurposing the old building will be addressed in a timely manner and considered,” Olesen said. “One of our thoughts is, can we use the front of the build as a gift shop that can be incorporated into the structure? These are all things that need to be looked at discussed and determined.”

The Friends of the Viking Ship will have to seek a special use permit within that zoning district to allow for a cultural institution, such as a museum, according to an email from Economic Development Director Cathleen Tymoszenko to Olesen on May 17, 2024.

Special use permit applications require a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing and final approval by the City Council, Tymoszenko wrote.

“Regarding demolition of the structure, the building is one of the oldest structures in Geneva and is within the City’s historic district,” Tymoszenko’s email stated. “A petition for demolition would require a public hearing before the Historic Preservation Commission and approval by City Council.”

In an email response on June 6, 2024, Olesen wrote, “Regarding the 101 Hamilton Street Property, we would be looking to tear down the building and make sure it is properly zoned to accommodate a museum.”

The city’s historic preservation ordinance allows demolition if the property owner has no other alternatives.

Preservation Partners Community Engagement Director Al Watts said his group is “thrilled that the Viking ship has an opportunity for a full time home in Geneva.”

“And we think that there’s an opportunity to make the property purchased work for Geneva, work for the building that’s there,” Watts said, referring to the 1831 structure. “We always look at things solution-based. There’s usually a way you can find a solution that works for everybody.”

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley is a nonprofit based in St. Charles that works to preserve significant historic structures.

The Partners worked toward getting a $52,000 grant for the Friends of the Viking Ship, part of a nationwide grant program offered for historic sites, Watts said.

“Preservation Partners wrote a grant nominating the Viking ship to get some of this money. It allowed them to do some work on it to stabilize it so it would last a big longer,” Watts said. "

Landmarks Illinois lauded the effort on behalf of the ship, presenting Preservation Partners with the Richard H. Driehaus Award for Preservation Advocacy in 2009, recognizing its work to secure the grant, Watts said.

“We’re excited it’s going to stay in Geneva,” Watts said.