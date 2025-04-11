Five Batavia Eagle Scouts honored

Five Eagle Scouts from Batavia Boy Scout Troop 21, Dylan Baker, (left) Sean O'Brien, Carson Haug, Timothy Mrenna and Noah Staley were honored recently at a Gathering of Eagles event. (Provided by Bill Tarver)

Five Eagle Scouts from Batavia Boy Scout Troop 21 were honored recently at a Gathering of Eagles event, according to a news release.

The five, who are seniors at Batavia High School, are Dylan Baker, Sean O’Brien, Carson Haug, Timothy Mrenna and Noah Staley.

What they did for their Eagle Scout project:

Baker built a Limestone path from the Fox River up to the senior condos in Batavia.

Staley built a flag retirement box for the Knights of Columbus.

O’Brien built a limestone path and steps from the river to assist the Seniors.

Haug interviewed veterans at the Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars and created a documentary from their stories.

Mrenna refurbished the cannon sitting out front of the Batavia VFW and replaced the landscape around it.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest honor awarded in the Boy Scouts of America. Only 0.5% of all youth in the U.S. younger than 18 are recipients, according to the release.

The troop is chartered through the Batavia Overseas VFW Post 1197.

The boys were honored at an annual awards dinner Feb. 28 in Woodridge.