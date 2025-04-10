Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Francis’s Alyssa Freeman, softball, freshman

Name: Alyssa Freeman

School: St. Francis, freshman

Sport: Softball

What she did: Across seven games, Freeman went 14 for 23 (.609 batting average) with a double and four home runs while driving in 15 runs and crossing the plate 13 times, helping the Spartans to a 6-1 record during that stretch.

Freeman was voted the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

That was a pretty incredible second week of high school softball for you. What do you think went right for you?

Freeman: I think my approach at the plate went really well and especially my timing. I think my approach right now is definitely to hit the ball to right field because I tend to be really early. I feel like that went really well for me, and then especially getting ahead in the counts and attacking first-pitch strike definitely.

You paced the team to six wins in seven games last week. How did it feel to see that much success early on in the season?

Freeman: It was definitely awesome. We worked really well together, and I think our defense was really solid. And from the past few games, I think we really kept coming together.

How do you feel you’ve done adapting to playing at the high school level?

Freeman: I feel like it’s been pretty good, especially since I’ve played on a high-level travel ball team beforehand. And I love all the girls on my team. They’re all really supportive and super nice. And I think it’s just really fun to get some experience and play against older and more experienced girls. And I think it’s just really helping me as a player.

What’s been a takeaway you’ve gotten from the team so far?

Freeman: I think their positive attitude and the way that they play, especially senior Maggie Stewart and junior Lauren Kennedy, is really inspiring. I’d obviously love to play at the college level one day and I feel like getting to talk to Kennedy about her experience and being committed is really helping me set myself up for the future, as well as getting more advice from the older girls

What got you into softball?

Freeman: I played baseball my whole life up until I turned 11. My older brother played, so watching him always inspired me. And then I made the switch a few years ago. At first, it was a little tough, but as years went on, I think I’ve adapted pretty well. And it’s just a really fun game.

Do you have any superstitions?

Freeman: I always drink a Strawberry Acai Refresher from Starbucks before a game

What would your walk-up song be?

Freeman: We actually have walk-up songs, but I didn’t get to pick mine this season, so right now it’s the Arby’s theme song. But if I had to pick, it would be “One of One” by Gunna.