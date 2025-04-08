Streator man faces up to 71 years in prison after conviction in 2021 Montgomery murder

A Streator man faces a minimum sentence of 71 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury of the 2021 shooting death of an Aurora man as he was driving on the Route 30 bridge in Montgomery.

A Kane County jury on April 4 found Rodolfo Cervantes-Madrigal guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail.

He is also charged in a separate case in an alleged aggravated battery and mob action that occurred in 2024.

According to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, on the morning of January 12, 2021, Cervantes-Madrigal used a firearm to shoot Andrew Contreras, 29, of Aurora and Brandon Dlugopolski.

Contreras, who was driving on the Route 30 bridge over the Fox River, died in the shooting. Cervantes-Madrigal personally discharged the firearm that killed Contreras while intending to kill both Contreras and Dlugopolski, according to the release.

“Our sympathy goes out to the families of both victims,” Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson said in the release. “We’d like to thank the Montgomery and Aurora police departments for their hard work in investigating and bringing this case to a close. We’re also grateful to the brave citizens who stepped in to help that day and later came forward when called upon. This verdict delivers a measure of justice for the victims and their families. The defendant’s actions caused irreversible harm and the loss of a young man’s life, and this outcome reflects the gravity of those choices. We thank the jury for their thoughtful review of the evidence and remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable to protect the safety of our communities.”

His next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. May 23.