St. Charles Public Library to host Great Decisions discussion on China

The St. Charles Public Library hosts Great Decisions, America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association. This month’s discussion, “Competition, Cold War, or Conflict? Navigating U.S.-China Relations in Tense Times.” is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 in the Bisbee Conference Room at the library located at 1 South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.

The Great Decisions program highlights eight critical foreign policy challenges facing Americans each year. The annual series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants. Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book prior to attending. Registration is not required.

The Foreign Policy Association is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to broadening public involvement with the most important foreign policy issues facing the United States. Each year, thousands participate in the Great Decisions discussion groups around the country to increase their awareness and understanding of U.S. foreign policy concerns.

For more information, please call 630-584-0076.