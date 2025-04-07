Kane County brush fire closes Route 38, other roads Monday morning

View of smoke from Brush fire in Campton Township, taken from the south side of Route 38 just west of Peck Road at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Photo Provided by Cody Conquest)

Firefighters say high winds drove the Monday morning brush fire in Kane County, but the cause is still under investigation.

Kane County roadways expected to reopen shortly after St. Charles and other area fire departments handled a large brush fire in St. Charles and Campton township Monday morning.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The St. Charles Fire Department was notified of a large brush fire in the 4000 Block of Route 38 (Lincoln Highway) at approximately 10:21 a.m. on April 7, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes and reported an active fire in an undeveloped 80-acre area just west of the Illinois Youth Center. Firefighters upgraded the alarm to call in brush firefighting vehicles and water tenders, according to the release.

The youth center at 3825 Campton Hills Rd. was not in danger, and firefighters deemed the fire under control at approximately 11:40 a.m. Aerial drone footage was used on the scene to monitor and assess the blaze, according to the release.

St. Charles Police, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Emergency Management Agency and fire departments from Geneva, Fox River and Elburn assisted with the incident.

As of noon, Route 38 is closed between La Fox and Peck Roads on the west side of St Charles.

Directly north of the closure on Route 38, Campton Hills Road is also closed between Happy Hills Road and West Mary Lane in Campton Hills.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook at 11:45 a.m., saying the roadways are expected to re-open “shortly.”