Incumbents holding fast in St. Charles City Council races

Unofficial results have most incumbents keeping their seats on St. Charles City Council, with one newcomer poised to join.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, the contested aldermanic race results are as follows:

In Ward 1, incumbent Ron Silkaitis is leading with 647 votes to Robert Kasper’s 514.

In Ward 2, incumbent Ryan Bongard is leading with 1,248 votes over Angela Churchill with 676 votes.

In Ward 3, newcomer Vicki Spellman is leading by a narrow margin, with 490 votes. Incumbent Paul Lencioni is 26 votes behind Spellman, and Carolyn Waibel is trailing with 371 votes.

In Ward 5, incumbent Steve Weber is leading with 716 votes to Lauren Duddles’ 636.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said Tuesday evening that the results will be finalized in the next 15 days, as roughly 1,000 mail-in ballots come in and are counted.