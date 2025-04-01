Kane voters can vote at any county polling place today

Kane County Clerk John A. Cunningham reminded Kane County voters that they can vote at any Election Day polling location for Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.

“I want to make sure that voters are aware that they can vote at any Election Day polling location on Tuesday in the Consolidated Election,” Cunningham said ina news release. “Beginning with the March 2024 General Primary Election, Kane County voters have had the option to vote at any Election Day polling location, and many voters took advantage of that during last November’s election. As Clerk, I have worked to find new ways to make voting more accessible, and this is the latest innovation we have offered to our voters.”

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Kane County voters can find a list of all voting locations for the Consolidated Election at the county’s elections website.

Voters can also visit to find a personalized sample ballot on the county website that lists all of the candidates and referendum questions that will be on their ballot. That link will also provide the polling locations associated with their home address, although they can vote at any Election Day site.

All registered voters in Kane County are eligible to participate in the April 1 Consolidated Election, which focuses on municipal offices.

“I understand that old habits are hard to break, and some voters have been used to voting in their neighborhood precinct for years,” Cunningham added. “We are not stopping anyone from doing that. I just want you to know that you have options. For example, if there is a line at your usual site on Election Day, you don’t have to wait in line and can go to a different site. If you want to vote at a polling site closer to your office or school, instead of driving back to the location by your home, you can do that.”