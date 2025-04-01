Kane County Chronicle 2024-2025 boys basketball All-Area team

Burlington Central's Jacob Johnson (23) and Batavia's Jax Abalos (3) fight for a rebound during a Batavia Night of Hoops Basketball game at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Led by Player of the Year Hudson Kirby, here is the 2024-2025 Kane County Chronicle boys basketball team.

First team

Batavia's Jax Abalos (Photo Provided By Batavia )

Jax Abalos, senior, Batavia: Abalos, a 6-foot-7 Cornell commit, finished the season averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He shot 51% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range. Abalos was an All-Dukane Conference selection and an Illinois Basketball Conference Association Class 4A All-State honorable mention. He also earned All-Tournament honors in the Batavia Thanksgiving Tournament and the Jack Tosh Christmas Tournament.

Kaneland's Marshawn Cocroft (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athlet)

Marshawn Cocroft, junior, Kaneland: In his first year with the program, Cocroft, a 6-foot guard, averaged 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals a game. He shot 51% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range. Cocroft was named the Interstate 8 Conference Player of the Year and was named to the IBCA Class 3A All-State third team while helping the Knights to their first sectional title since 1982.

Kaneland's Freddy Hassan (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Freddy Hassan, senior, Kaneland: The winningest player in Kaneland history, Hassan, a 6-foot-7 forward, recorded 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals for the Knights. He shot 60% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc. Hassan earned Interstate 8 All-Conference honors and was an IBCA Class 3A All-State honorable mention while leading the Knights to 31 consecutive victories, the longest streak in the state on the season.

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central (Joe Aguilar)

Jake Johnson, senior, Burlington Central: Johnson, a Missouri Southern baseball commit, finished the season averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.7 assists per game. He earned Fox Valley All-Conference honors, and finished his career with the program records for wins, 3-pointers and steals, and was second in career rebounds.

Geneva's Hudson Kirby (Photo Provided By Geneva )

Hudson Kirby, senior, Geneva: Kirby, a 6-foor-5 Wisconsin-Parkside commit, averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for the Vikings. He was an All-Dukane Conference selection and an Illinois Basketball Conference Association Class 4A All-State honorable mention, and led the Vikings to an undefeated conference slate for the first time since 1962.

Second team

Nick Czerak, sophomore, Aurora Central Catholic

Gabe Jensen, junior, Geneva

Cooper Mellican, senior, St. Charles North

Patrick Shell, senior, Burlington Central

Ali Tharwani, junior, Marmion

Honorable Mentions

Mark Balaskovits, senior, St. Francis; Jack Hatton, senior, Geneva; Jeffery Hassan, sophomore, Kaneland; Xavier Justice, junor, Batavia; LJ Kerr, senior, Burlington Central; Marco Klebosits, senior, St. Charles East; Joey Kramer, sophomore, Marmion; Brad Monkemeyer, senior, St. Charles East; Joe Reid, junior, Batavia; Caden West, senior, Burlington Central