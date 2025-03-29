Controlled burns beginnin, One City, One Book kicking off in Batavia

The City of Batavia has scheduled prescribed burns on city-owned properties through May 15, weather permitting. If conditions are unsuitable, burns may be rescheduled between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Conducted by trained professionals from V3 Construction Group, the burns are approved by the city of Batavia, Batavia Fire Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. This controlled practice helps reduce invasive species, promote native plant growth and improve ecological health in local natural areas.

Planned burn locations include Deerpath Bridge Basin, Braeburn Marsh, Mahoney Creek at Raddant and Cleveland, Nagel Basin and Normandy Basin. Residents in affected areas have been notified by mail.

For questions or smoke sensitivity concerns, call 630-724-9200.

One Book, One Batavia kickoff celebration

One Book, One Batavia 2025 brings the community together through shared reading. It’s presented by the Batavia Public Library and the Friends of the Batavia Public Library.

This year’s selections explore themes of courage and resilience.

The adult pick, “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea, follows women serving in World War II’s Red Cross Clubmobile service.

The teen selection, “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys, tells the story of young refugees fleeing war-torn Europe.

For younger readers, “Allies” by Alan Gratz provides a gripping look at D-Day from multiple perspectives.

The program kicks off with an after-hours celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the library. All ages can enjoy refreshments, music, crafts and World War II-era games while learning about a communitywide collection for troops.

Check out this year’s books while supplies last. Visit bataviapubliclibrary.org for details.

Yard waste collection begins the week of April 1

Weekly yard waste collection begins the week of April 1. Yard waste will be collected the weeks of April 7 and April 14 without a sticker. For the remainder of the season, April 21 through Nov. 30, yard waste units require a refuse sticker.

Yard waste includes grass clippings; leaves; branches and brush; other yard and garden trimmings; vines, garden plants and flowers; weeds; tree droppings (pinecones and crabapples); and other similar organic waste materials. Not included is sod. Greenery from wreaths or garlands is not yard waste and should be disposed of as refuse.

You can mix select food scraps in your yard waste cart, yard waste can or a brown Kraft yard waste bag. Food scraps should be placed directly within the yard waste cart, can or Kraft bag. Bags should not be used inside the container, including those labeled compostable.

Acceptable food scrap items that may be added to your yard waste cart, yard waste can or brown Kraft yard waste bag include fruits and vegetables including unpainted holiday pumpkins; breads, grains, pasta and cereal; and dairy and eggs including eggshells, but no liquids, coffee grounds, filters and teabags.

Unacceptable items: No meat, poultry or seafood; no bones or shells; no fats, grease or oil; no liquids; no pet waste; no packaging; no paper plates or any other service ware (even if marked compostable); no plastics, styrofoam, glass, metal or diapers. Visit bataviail.gov for more details.

Clark Island Recreation Area celebration and ribbon-cutting

Mark your calendars for the Batavia Park District’s free family celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 12, at Clark Island Recreation Area, 401 S. River St., Batavia.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with an egg hunt. Arrive early because parking is limited. Enjoy a fitness court, skateboard and fishing demos, a DJ, bounce house, crafts, yard games, face painting and sponsored activities. Don’t miss a photo op with the Easter Bunny and Bruce the Spruce.

At 10:30 a.m., the ribbon will be cut on the newly redeveloped recreation area featuring a fitness court, skate park and bike pump track. Bring your skateboards, bikes and scooters.

The project was funded in part by an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, BlueCross BlueShield and the National Fitness Campaign.

Parking is not available on-site, so plan ahead.

Don’t miss this exciting community event.