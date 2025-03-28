Batavia man charged in attempted home invasion with box cutter

Jevon J. Black, 25, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson Street, Batavia, was arrested by Batavia Police on March 25, 2025, for attempted home invasion while armed with a box cutter. (Photo Provided by the Batavia Police Department)

A Batavia man is facing felony charges after police allege he attempted to break into a home while armed with a box cutter early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Batavia Police.

Jevon J. Black, 25, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson Street, Batavia, was charged with attempted home invasion with a dangerous weapon and more than $500 in property damage, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the release.

Batavia Police were called to the residence at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, where they found Black with a box cutter in his possession and observed extensive damage to the front door and railing of the home, according to the release.

According to the release the resident knew Black but the nature of their acquaintance was not revealed.

Police arrested Black on the scene and took him to the Batavia Police Department, where he was charged, according to the release.

Black was released on pretrial supervision, and is next due in court May 1, according to court records.

The most serious charge Black faces is a Class 1 felony, punishable by four to 15 years in prison, up to 48 months of probation and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.