Pick up a sword, discover new challenge at the St. Charles Park District

From a dashing scene in a movie to an eagerness to hold a sword, fencing is a sport that calls to many.

For those craving an opportunity to pick up a sword, the St. Charles Park District has answered the call for the past 15 years, hosting fencing classes for first-time through intermediate students led by fencing coach Tracy Lapshin.

Just as she sizes up an opponent before a match, Lapshin welcomes each new student. She has learned fencing is a sport that takes some time to grasp.

“Fencing is not dance, not baseball, not football and not swimming,” Lapshin said. “Just looking at a student, I cannot tell if they will take to fencing. It takes about five weeks to feel it and for them to understand the sport, the strategy.”

She said at the five-week mark she often notices a “light bulb moment” as her students recognize the sport’s craft, the way it incorporates mental strategy and resilience.

“It’s about critical decision-making and split-second timing,” Lapshin said.

She started her fencing journey while in school. She said all her friends signed up, so she did, too. Over time, while others drifted from the sport, she was drawn in further.

Lapshin said fencing is a team sport that puts the responsibility on the individual. To step onto the mat for a competition takes courage. The results of the matches are in the hands of the individuals, using what they’ve learned and their mental strategy.

“There is a team aspect, a team competition, but ultimately the individual is responsible for their own match,” Lapshin said. “You are the person winning or losing.”

The team aspect comes in the support and practice opportunities to prepare for a match.

It’s also a sport that asks participants to keep their emotions in check, to maintain mental focus.

“There’s no anger in fencing,” Lapshin said. “As soon as there is anger, your thinking goes out the window.”

Some fencing students have tried other sports and some have no sports experience, but each brings their life experiences and an eagerness to learn into the classroom, Lapshin said.

In her classes at the St. Charles Park District, she’s been fortunate to welcome children as young as 7 through adults, including some parents who learn along with their child.

“When moms and dads learn with their kids, it’s phenomenal,” she said, adding that parents often are surprised that their children can hold their own. “How often do parents get to experience learning alongside their child?”

There’s even adults who make fencing class a part of their date-night routine and plenty of tweens and teens try the class as well.

Fencing is a great sport to learn at any age, Lapshin said, adding it isn’t too physically demanding on the body.

The next set of St. Charles Park District fencing classes will be on Tuesday evenings starting April 22.

Equipment is not provided. Lapshin can help students obtain a basic set.