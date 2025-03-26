Geneva hydrant flushing will continue into April

The City of Geneva began flushing fire hydrants throughout the community on March 17, and is expected to finish during the first week of April. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The City of Geneva began flushing fire hydrants throughout the community on March 17 as part of an ongoing annual maintenance program.

The flushing is expected to take about three weeks, and is scheduled to be completed by the first week of April, weather permitting.

Hydrants will be flushed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and signs will be placed in neighborhoods to notify residents that hydrant flushing is underway in their neighborhood.

The city flushes fire hydrants to improve the overall quality of the water by cleaning the water mains of rust and corrosion and ensuring that all hydrants are working properly.

Hydrant flushing stirs up minerals in the water mains, which may cause temporary discoloration of residents' tap water, even in homes outside the flushing areas.

While the water is safe to use and consume, it may stain laundry, so residents are encouraged to let their faucets run for a few minutes if they notice any discoloration.

In the event rusty water discolors clothing, residents should keep their laundry wet and purchase a rust-removing solution packet from a local retailer.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions or to view a progress map of the hydrant flushing work, visit the city’s website.

More information is available by calling James Childress, Public Works System Maintenance and Customer Service Supervisor, at 630-232-1551 or via email at jchildress@geneva.il.us.