Batavia will begin hydrant flushing in April

The City of Batavia will be flushing fire hydrants starting April 3 as part of an ongoing maintenance program. Hydrants will be flushed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city flushes fire hydrants to improve the overall quality of the water by cleaning the water mains of rust and corrosion and ensuring that all hydrants are working properly.

The water is safe to drink, but residents are encouraged to let their faucets run for a few minutes if they notice any discoloration.

For more information, visit the city’s website or contact the Batavia Water Department at 630-454-2450.