Bookworms wanted: St. Charles library seeks candidate for board seat

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on its board of directors.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be residents of the St. Charles Public Library District, and must submit a resume and letter of interest to the Foundation by April 10.

Letters and resumes may be dropped off at the library’s administrative office or mailed to the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The nonprofit foundation was established in 1993 to provide funds to enhance the St. Charles Public Library’s programs, services and facilities.

The Foundation supports the speaker series and Sunday concerts, and most recently, contributed to the Library’s immersive experience project.

For more information, contact Library Director Kate Buckson at kbuckson@scpld.org.