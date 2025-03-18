St. Charles kindergarten enrollment now open

St. Charles School District 303 kindergarten registration is now open for the 2025-26 school year, and families are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles School District 303 kindergarten registration is now open for the 2025-26 school year, and families are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.

Children turning 5 on or before Sept. 1 this year are eligible to enroll, per state law. Proof of the students age as well as parents’ identities must be provided at the time of enrollment.

The enrollment process can be completed online on the District’s website.

Those wishing to enroll a student in kindergarten should begin by completing the New Student Intake form, which should be emailed to the kindergarten in the enrollment zone they reside in.

Parents have the option of an all-day or half-day kindergarten program.

All day kindergarten runs from 9:05 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. and costs $963 or $107 per month for nine months.

Half day kindergarten either runs from 9:05 to 11 a.m. or 12:50 to 3:25 p.m. and costs $62.

Both registration fees are subject to early bird discounts if paid by July 31. With early bird pricing, full-day fees are discounted by 10% discount and half-day fees are discounted by $10.

Visit the district website for a full list of fees for the 2025-26 school year.

For step-by-step instructions on the enrollment process, required health examinations and vaccines, and answers to other common questions, visit the kindergarten FAQ document.