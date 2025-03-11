Free CPR classes available in Kane County this month

Kane County residents can learn life saving measures from local professionals by participating in the free classes hosted this month. (Adobe Stock/Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Health Department (KCHD) have partnered to offer free Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to the public.

There will be 12 total training sessions at various times on March 13, 21, and 24, with a total of 288 spots available. The training is held at the Sheriff’s Office at 37W755 Route 38 in St. Charles.

To register for a free CPR class, visit the sign up portal.

The classes are intended to enhance community safety by increasing the number of people trained in CPR.

“Giving residents the knowledge and confidence to perform CPR can truly save lives,” KCHD executive director Michael Isaacson said in a news release. “We want to ensure that as many people as possible have the skills to act quickly in an emergency.”

CPR is a critical emergency procedure used to help individuals experiencing cardiac arrest by maintaining blood circulation and oxygenation until professionals arrive. The American Heart Association says survival rates for cardiac arrest can triple when bystanders perform CPR.

The classes follow the American Heart Association’s HeartSaver CPR course, designed for educational purposes and do not include certification.