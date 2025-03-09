Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners' meeting set for March 18

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners' next meeting is set for 6:45 p.m. March 18, 2025, at the Batavia Public Library. (Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners)

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners’ next meeting is set for 6:45 p.m. March 18 at the Batavia Public Library.

Bob Herrmann and Mark Schmidt will take participants through a hands-on project where they can create a winter sowing environment of their own.

Attendees should bring a clean gallon jug or milk carton to participate. All other items needed will be provided.

Winter sowing is an easy method of starting seeds outdoors in winter using mini-greenhouses made from recycled containers. Seeds stay dormant until spring, then germinate naturally. It works well for hardy plants like native perennials, herbs and cold-tolerant vegetables.

Herrmann and Schmidt are both Kane County Master Gardeners educated through the University of Illinois Extension Learning Program.

Herrmann grew up in a large farm family with an extensive vegetable garden. In recent years, he has been drawn to all aspects of native gardening including growing natives from seed, according to a news release from the club.

Schmidt is a founding member of the Fox Valley Beekeepers Association. He has spent over 30 years transforming his grass yard into a perennial garden. He is currently focusing on only using native plants in his landscape, and his yard was featured on the 2022 Garden Walk, according to the release.

For more information about Illinois Extension, visit extension.illinois.edu/dkk/about-us.

For any questions about the Plain Dirt Gardeners, contact them at BataviaPlainDirtGardeners@gmail.com or via messenger on Facebook at facebook.com/BataviaPlainDirtGardeners/.