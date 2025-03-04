St. Charles library to host Irish cooking class ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

The St. Charles Public Library will present “Taste of Ireland,” a virtual cooking class hosted by chef instructor Kristyn Slick, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, via Zoom. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

St. Charles community members can prepare for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a virtual cooking class presented by the library on March 12.

The St. Charles Public Library will present “Taste of Ireland,” a virtual cooking class hosted by chef instructor Kristyn Slick, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, via Zoom.

Attendees will cook along with Slick from their own kitchens as she cooks in hers, and learn to make shepherd’s pie and traditional Irish sofa bread.

Slick will guide attendees through each step of the process, from prep to plating, sharing instructions, tips and tricks as she cooks alongside them throughout the class.

Those who register will receive a Zoom link and recipes before the class, so they can purchase the ingredients and gather the necessary equipment.

A recording of the class will be sent to all who register, so those who can’t participate live but would like to view the recording, are encouraged to sign up. The video will be available to watch for 30 days after the class.

For more information or to register, visit scpld.org, call 630-584-0076 or visit the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.