Batavia wins Project of the Year, offers electric system upgrades

The city of Batavia, in partnership with The Conservation Foundation, is offering 55-gallon upcycled rain barrels and composters made from high-quality, food-grade plastic through Upcycle Products. These sustainable options help reduce waste while supporting eco-friendly practices.

Order by April 29 and pick up your rain barrel or composter from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at 200 N. Raddant Road, Batavia. Order at upcycle-products.com/il-programs/btv/. For questions, contact Chris Bong at 630-454-2750 or cbong@bataviail.gov.

Batavia wins project of the year award

The city of Batavia has earned the Project of the Year for Transportation – Less Than $5 Million from the American Public Works Association Chicago Metro Chapter for its Prairie and Wilson Streets Intersection Improvements Project.

The $3.9 million project, completed in fall 2024, included traffic signals, railroad crossing safety gates, pavement reconstruction, left-turn lanes, a new water main, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk and street lighting.

The project now will be considered for the national award.

The Batavia Public Works Department thanks the community for its patience and support throughout this major improvement effort.

Embarking on an electric system upgrade? Don’t forget a permit

With the increase of electric vehicles, solar panels and electrification of household appliances, the city of Batavia Electric Department understands many customers are considering upgrades to their existing home electric systems. To ensure the safety of its customers and electric department personnel, the Batavia Electric Department would like to remind customers of the following:

• Home electric system upgrades typically require a building permit from the city of Batavia before the start of the project. Contact the Batavia Community Development Department at 630-454-2700 to discuss your project and get the necessary application form.

• Call the Batavia Electric Department to schedule any service disconnects when needed. It is in the Batavia Municipal Code that only Batavia Electric Department personnel are authorized to remove electric meters, cut meter seals or alter electric service wires. The Batavia Electric Department can be reached at 630-454-2350.

• Service reconnections will be completed only after a final inspection is passed.

Call the Batavia Electric Department at 630-454-2350 with any questions or to schedule a service disconnect for electric work.

New vocational scholarship helps Batavia parents gain job skills

Chip In Batavia has launched a new scholarship program to support parents of low-income and homeless students in Batavia Public School District 101. The program helps parents pursue vocational certifications and classes. Funded by Chip In Batavia and a generous donation from K. Hollis Jewelers, the scholarship aims to break the cycle of poverty by equipping parents with specialized skills for higher-paying jobs in fields such as health care, IT, skilled trades and business services.

Parents interested in applying should have a specific program in mind and qualify for free/reduced lunch per government guidelines. For more information, contact chipinbatavia@gmail.com.

Donate used eyeglasses and hearing aids with Batavia Lions Club

The Batavia Lions Club reminds residents to donate used eyeglasses and hearing aids, which can be refurbished and given to those in need. During a recent sorting event on Feb. 15, volunteers processed 1,066 pairs of eyeglasses and 22 sets of hearing aids for reuse.

Donations can be made at sites around Batavia, including the yellow and blue drop box in front of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St. For a list of drop-off locations and more information about the Lions Club, visit batavialionsclub.org.