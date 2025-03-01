There’s more to March than green beer and basketball

While we enjoy a good Shamrock Shake and the thrill of basketball tournament season, there’s a lot more happening in Batavia this March.

Introducing Chamber Eats!

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch Chamber Eats, a new program designed to highlight our local restaurant members and encourage the community to support them.

Each month, we will feature a different Chamber member restaurant. Diners can enter a drawing for $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 restaurant gift card by dropping a business card or contact information card in a marked box at the restaurant.

Our first featured restaurant from March 1-31 is Taco Dalé, located at 842 N. Randall Road in Batavia (in the Trader Joe’s shopping center). The restaurant is open daily at 10 a.m. and serves authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you haven’t tried their delicious food yet, this is a great opportunity. And you may even be the lucky prize winner!

Let’s eat!

2024 Ole Award Winners announced

We are pleased to recognize five Batavia businesses for their investments and confidence in our community. The Ole awards celebrate businesses that have made a significant impact through new construction or renovation.

This year’s honorees are:

Industrial New Construction: Arco Murray Design Build

Commercial New Construction: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Commercial New Construction: Wazio Orthodontics

Commercial Remodeling: Geneva Winery

Commercial Remodeling: Prime Truck & Trailer Center

These businesses will be honored at Inspire 2025: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us! on Thursday, April 24, at Revelry 675, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

Additional honorees include:

Citizen of the Year: Bob Hubbard

Spirit of Batavia: Batavia MainStreet

Community Impact Award: The Batavia Peace Bridge Initiative

Tickets for this community event are available for $75 a person or $550 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner and a champagne toast. A cash bar will be available. Cocktail attire is suggested. Buy tickets online at bataviachamber.org/events or call the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134.

Inspire Scholarship applications open

A reminder to Batavia High School seniors: Applications for the Batavia Chamber’s Inspire Scholarship program are open through March 28. Four scholarships, each worth $1,000, will be awarded. The financial award will be paid directly to the institution the recipient attends. More information and applications are available under the Community Resources tab at bataviachamber.org.

We love seeing our community members. Whether you’re stopping by to buy Chamber Bucks, the Batavia Community Flag or simply have a question, our office is open at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15. Our hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. You also can reach us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER for assistance.

We look forward to seeing you around Batavia!