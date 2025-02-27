Motorcycle museum opening in St. Charles

The St. Charles Motorcycle Museum and Art Gallery will open to the public on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 1317 E. Main St. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles History Museum and Art Gallery)

Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to an open house event Saturday for the grand opening of a new museum in St. Charles where over 120 motorcycles will be on display.

The St. Charles Motorcycle Museum and Art Gallery will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 1. The museum is located at 1317 E. Main St. (Route 64), just east of Dimples Donuts.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. A live band will perform from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A food truck will be on site throughout the event. Registration is not required.

Kane County resident Andy Koczwara owns the museum as well as the collection of motorcycles displayed inside.

Donation, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available on the museum website.