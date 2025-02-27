Healthy eating is on the menu at St Charles Park District cooking classes

Cooking can, at times, feel like an arduous task. But upcoming St. Charles Park District programs led by cookbook author and holistic nutrition and cooking coach Donna Fatigato have the recipe for fun.

Up first is Food Prep Made Simple. This program for those 16 and older takes participants through the process of selecting and creating tasty and nutritious meals with minimal preparation time and effort. Taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10, Food Prep Made Simple will focus on creating a week’s worth of meals and snacks.

“Food preparation boosts confidence and a sense of well-being and also helps people learn the nutritional value of food along with the effects on the body and mind,” Fatigato said.

Fatigato also believes in introducing children to healthy food in an imaginative way and will showcase this approach during the hands-on Pizza & Dessert Charcuterie class taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. March 11. Kids ages 4 to 7 will be able to enjoy various flavors while creating their own pizzas as well as a desert charcuterie board that will include a nutritious take on chocolate pudding complete with fresh fruit and other toppings.

“Teaching children healthy eating habits early in life makes it easier to sustain these habits,” said Fatigato, adding that her programs help take the guesswork out of nutritious eating for children and families.

Adults can explore healthy foods during the instructor’s Spring into Veggies class taking place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 22. Vegetables will be the stars of the show as participants make miso soup and edamame falafel with homemade tzatziki sauce. Even the chocolate cupcake for dessert will incorporate vegetables.

During Sweet & Savory Easter Treats on April 4, kids ages 5 to 8 will learn how to make apple cornbread salad, carrot cupcakes and cinnamon bunnies. The program, which takes place from 1 to 2:15 p.m., also will feature an Easter egg hunt.

Adults can flex their culinary muscle with the Chicken Pinwheels & Risotto Primavera program taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14. Vegetable risotto pairs with chicken while cannoli dessert shooters provide something sweet.

Food Prep, Pizza & Dessert Charcuterie and Chicken Pinwheels & Risotto Primavera will take place at Pottawatomie Community Center. Spring into Veggies and Sweet & Savory Easter Treats will take place at Primrose Farm.

For more details, visit stcparks.org.