Batavia resident loses nearly $2K to identity theft

A resident of Ridgelawn Trail in Batavia reported unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling nearly $2,000 after receiving a fake fraud alert on a bank debit card, according to a Batavia police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from Shaw Local News Network.

According to the report, a woman claiming to be from Chase Bank called the resident on Feb. 6 to say there had been fraudulent activity on their debit card.

The resident read the debit card number to the caller, the card’s PIN and the home address, the report stated.

The caller told the resident a new card would be sent.

The resident noticed debits in the amounts of $140, $750 and $942 were made, for a total potential loss of $1,972, the report stated.

The resident notified police Feb. 11, who advised the person about identity theft monitoring, contacting the three credit bureaus and keeping an eye on bank accounts, the report stated.

The Federal Trade Commission collects reports about identity theft information on its website, www.identitytheft.gov.

Consumers reported to the FTC that they lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023.