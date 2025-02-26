Mateusz Nycz sparks Marmion in sectional dual win over Sandburg

Anthony Haddad, right, of Marmion Academy keeps an eye on Wyatt Hochgraber of Sandburg in the 165-pound weight class during the Class 3A Yorkville Dual Sectional on Tuesday Feb. 25, 2025, at Yorkville High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

YORKVILLE – There’s nothing like doing something you haven’t done before in what could be your final wrestling match.

Coming off his third-place finish at 285 pounds in the individual state tournament over the weekend, Marmion senior Mateusz Nycz pinned Sandburg senior Omar Alhmoud in 39 seconds during Tuesday’s Class 3A Yorkville team dual sectional against Sandburg.

The Cadets picked up three additional pins on the way to a 38-36 victory.

Trailing 38-18 with three matches remaining, Sandburg couldn’t score enough points to overcome its deficit. Aware of that simple math, Marmion opted to forfeit the matches.

“I was really excited, you know it’s not often that the heavyweight starts a dual,” Nycz said. “And with my high pace and being third in the state, just being out there and setting the tone for the team was really satisfying.”

He did his job and didn’t waste any time.

“I mean, the big thing with duals is doing your job,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you know you’re going to lose that match or not, you got to go out there and either don’t get pinned or save the team points by not being majored. Everyone has to do their job.”

The Cadets also forfeited at 126 and at 150 where Ryan Hinger took third place in the state last weekend at 144 for the Eagles.

Arguably the most competitive bout of the dual occurred at 120. Sandburg senior Rocco Hayes, who took third at 113 at state, clipped freshman Aidan McClure, 3-2. McClure took fifth at 113 last weekend.

Colton Wyller (106), Nicholas Garcia (132) and Zach Stewart (144) earned pins for the Cadets. Garcia continues to roll after winning the state title at 126 a few days ago.

James Morrison (113) and Ashton Hobson got technical falls and Demetrios Carrera (138) earned a major for Marmion’s other wins.

“It was a great night, and we have a couple kids nursing some injuries, so the goal was to pick up for them and make sure they didn’t have to compete tonight,” Cadets coach Anthony Cirrincione said. “They are excited, they are battled tested and chomping at the bit. There are dialed in. I’ve never seen a team that is about the team like this group. They’re so excited for each other to make history for the program.”

The Cadets returned from Champaign with seven state placers last weekend. They head to Bloomington on Friday and take on Schaumburg at 7 p.m. in a Class 3A state quarterfinal looking for their first state title. They took second in 2022.

“I’m just really excited, I think we can do something that’s never been done in school history and win that state title,” Nycz said. “And you know, as long as everything falls in order, I think we can definitely do that.”

