Book clubs press ‘the easy button’ with Batavia Public Library service

When New Year’s Eve rolls around, we often feel a strong commitment to making resolutions that will improve our lives.

Get more sleep. Exercise more. Spend more time reading.

If you resolved to join a book club this year, the Batavia Public Library can help make it easy and convenient.

Interlibrary loan for book clubs is a special service offered by the Batavia Public Library to Batavia Public Library cardholders.

“We make it easy and affordable for book clubs to get their materials,” circulation assistant Sara May said. “It’s like pressing the easy button.”

Cardholders who want to create a book club or book clubs already in operation may request a book to read but sometimes a library doesn’t have enough copies on its shelves.

Through the ILL book club service, Batavia Public Library staff will work to track down those books throughout the 100-member consortium. And it goes beyond that, allowing librarians to request books from libraries outside the System Wide Automated Network consortium.

It’s easier for book club members because library staff find the books instead of book club members searching on their own for the proper number of copies.

Also, book club members will have confidence knowing everyone is reading the same book instead of some members being forced to read different versions. Book club members will be able to devote time to reading the book and preparing discussions for their group, circulation manager Sherri Harrison said, instead of wasting valuable time searching for copies and struggling to ensure a consistent version is provided.

The Batavia Public Library began offering this service about six years ago.

“The public isn’t fully aware this exists,” Harrison said.

There are a few simple guidelines when using this service:

The book club’s contact must have a Batavia Public Library card.

Books must be requested five to six weeks before a book club meeting.

Requested books must be at least six months old to ensure a sufficient number of copies will be available.

Requested books cannot be current bestsellers.

If a specific book isn’t available, library staff will work with the book club’s contact to find a good alternative.

To request a book through the ILL book club service, contact the Reference Desk in person, call 630-879-1393, ext. 200, or submit a request through the library’s website at bataviapubliclibrary.org/request-books-other-materials.