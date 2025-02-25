Route 25 to close in St. Charles beginning March 3

Route 25 in St. Charles will be closed to through traffic from Langum Park to Division Street from March 3 until early May. (Photo Provided by the city of St. Charles)

Kane County motorists will be routed around Route 25 in St. Charles beginning March 3 while the city conducts a culvert replacement project under the roadway.

Route 25 will be closed to through traffic from Langum Park to Division Street until early May, with additional intermittent short-term road closures in the area throughout the project.

The project will replace the culvert that carries Seventh Avenue Creek under Route 25 in order to mitigate flooding in the area.

Traffic will be routed East to Kirk Road via Route 64, Fabyan Parkway or Route 38.

Riverside Avenue residents will still have access to their driveways during the closure, however the Fox River Trail will be impassible near the work site at Moore and Riverside Avenues.

For more information about the culvert replacement project and for weekly updates, visit the project webpage.